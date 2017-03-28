Dlamini-Zuma, Mantashe leave Luthuli House
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma left the party’s headquarters a short while ago under police escort.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the party’s Secretary General Gwede Mantashe have left Luthuli House.
While Mantashe has denied answering questions about his meeting with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan earlier on Tuesday, Cosatu has reacted with shock to President Jacob Zuma’s instruction to Gordhan to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow and return home with immediate effect.
There has been a hive of activity outside Luthuli House on Tuesday and the labour federation says some of its leaders were meant to join that roadshow.
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We were shocked to learn in the news that the Presidency has decided to rescind thepermissions for the ministers to go. It is unprecedented. Firstly, it has never happened in this way. And secondly, the manner in which it has been done raises eyebrows as to what is the reason behind the instruction.”
While Treasury’s DG says it’s still unclear why the president instructed them to come back home, Ntshalintshali says they want answers.
“We are still waiting for the reasons but already there is speculation. It has never happened before, maybe this is going to be a precursor for Cabinet reshuffle.”
Dlamini-Zuma left the party’s headquarters a short while ago under police escort.
It’s unclear what she was there for.
JUST IN #PravinGordhan Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma us just left Luthuli House. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/zOAkEOUZ2n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Mandela’s daughter Zenani pays emotional tribute to Kathrada
-
Opposition parties reiterate call for Zille’s head over colonialism tweets
-
Another arrest in OR Tambo heist case, bringing suspect tally to 6
-
Kathrada Foundation unaware of Zuma ban at funeral
-
Condolence book for Kathrada available to public at Luthuli House
-
Gordhan at Pretoria High Court, confirms he's still Finance Minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.