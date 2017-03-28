Dlamini-Zuma, Mantashe leave Luthuli House

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma left the party’s headquarters a short while ago under police escort.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the party’s Secretary General Gwede Mantashe have left Luthuli House.

While Mantashe has denied answering questions about his meeting with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan earlier on Tuesday, Cosatu has reacted with shock to President Jacob Zuma’s instruction to Gordhan to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow and return home with immediate effect.

There has been a hive of activity outside Luthuli House on Tuesday and the labour federation says some of its leaders were meant to join that roadshow.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We were shocked to learn in the news that the Presidency has decided to rescind thepermissions for the ministers to go. It is unprecedented. Firstly, it has never happened in this way. And secondly, the manner in which it has been done raises eyebrows as to what is the reason behind the instruction.”

While Treasury’s DG says it’s still unclear why the president instructed them to come back home, Ntshalintshali says they want answers.

“We are still waiting for the reasons but already there is speculation. It has never happened before, maybe this is going to be a precursor for Cabinet reshuffle.”

Dlamini-Zuma left the party’s headquarters a short while ago under police escort.

It’s unclear what she was there for.

