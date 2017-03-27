Helen Zille: Reclaim the City protest self-serving & dishonest

The Premier's office says the group is trying to take credit for affordable housing projects initiated by provincial government.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says Reclaim the City's protests and occupation of two abandoned hospital sites in the city is self-serving and dishonest.

Some supporters of the Reclaim the City movement have occupied the former Helen Bowden Nurses home across from the Somerset Hospital and the old Woodstock Hospital.

But the Premier's office says the group is trying to take credit for affordable housing projects initiated by provincial government.

Hitting back at a provincial Cabinet decision not to build housing on the Tafelberg school site in Sea Point, some Reclaim the City protesters moved into other abandoned provincial government buildings.

But Premier Helen Zille's spokesman Michael Mpofu says both the former hospital sites at the Waterfront and in Woodstock have already been earmarked for affordable housing.

“While they are trying to claim a project that's not theirs, we will make sure the public knows the truth. They are being less than honest and we definitely won't be distracted.”

Provincial government says projects worth R3.2 billion that can produce 40,000 affordable housing units are being planned.

