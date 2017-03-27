Van Breda murder trial postponed to 24 April
Henri van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has postponed the start of the trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda to 24 April.
Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
Multi-millionaire businessman Martin van Breda, his wife Teresa and their son Rudi were axed to death in their De Zalze home.
Advocate Pieter Botha says there are crucial photographs which are outstanding from the police.
Botha reiterated the trial cannot begin without the crucial evidence.
He adds his team along with his client are chomping at the bit to divulge what happened on the night of the triple murders.
There was no emotion from Van Breda as he stared straight ahead in the court room.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
