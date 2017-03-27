Treasury confirms Gordhan will return to SA tomorrow
The Presidency issued the order for Pravin Gordhan to come back home from the international investor roadshow in the UK in a statement that provided no reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has now confirmed that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be returning on Tuesday morning as instructed by President Jacob Zuma.
In a statement released just a few moments ago, Treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyanti has also confirmed that Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas is abandoning the US leg of the international investor roadshow.
“Gordhan and National Treasury Director General Lungisa Fuzile are preparing to return back to South Africa from the UK and are expected to arrive tomorrow morning. Jonas who was scheduled to undertake the United States leg of the trip will no longer be leaving tonight as planned.”
The Presidency issued the order for Gordhan and his deputy Jonas to come back home in a one-sentence statement that provided no reasons.
Speaking on the sidelines of investor meetings in London on Monday afternoon, Gordhan said he’d been planning to come home early anyway.
At the same time, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe says the instruction was not discussed at the weekend NEC meeting.
“Calling the minister back was not an issue for the NEC. There can be nothing in the NEC that is linked to calling the minister back.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
