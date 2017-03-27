Joburg taxi rape: Suspects to face identity parade
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says three people are expected to appear in on Monday in connection with the rape of women who were travelling in taxis in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says three people are expected to appear in the Newlands Magistrates Court on Monday morning in connection with the rape of women who were travelling in taxis in Johannesburg.
The men are allegedly behind one of a series of rapes around the city.
The men were arrested last month, while more arrests were made on Friday.
Last week, Eyewitness News revealed how a mother was raped for four hours in a taxi in front of her 10-year-old child.
Several more cases have been reported and police are now searching for more suspects who've been using either a white or grey Quantum minibus taxi.
Nkosi-Malobane says an identity parade will take place in court on Monday morning.
“There are suspects that were arrested, I think, on Friday. We can confirm that they are linked to only one of the cases so far but we’re still awaiting further information.”
VICTIMS RECEIVING COUNSELLING
Meanwhile, Nkosi-Malobane said all eight women who have come forward after being sexually assaulted in taxis are now receiving both counselling and medical attention.
Nkosi-Malobane said her department will do whatever it takes to support the victims.
“Eight women have come forward. The reason why we’ve called on them is not only to get information but to give them assistance.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
