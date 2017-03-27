Suspect in Chief Justice Office burglary to appear in court

Nkosinathi Msimango presented himself to a police station together with his attorney on Friday before he was arrested.

PRETORIA - A man at the centre of a burglary at the office of the Chief Justice is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane announced the arrest of three suspects last week.

Two of them appeared in court on unrelated charges while a third man was released.

Phahlane told the public that Msimango held crucial information which was key to solving the case and recovering 15 stolen computers.

But Msimango told a Times Media Group reporter outside the police station on Friday that he didn’t know anything about the crime or the location of the computers.

He is expected to appear in court on charges of theft and housebreaking.

It’s unclear whether police have been able to locate the stolen equipment.

