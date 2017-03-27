Suspect in chief justice burglary: I know nothing
Nkosinathi Msimango handed himself over to police on Friday after he was named as a suspect who held crucial information.
JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested in connection with the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice maintains he has no knowledge about the crime.
Nkosinathi Msimango handed himself over to police on Friday after he was named as a suspect who held crucial information, which is key to solving the case and recovering 15 stolen computers.
Msimango's lawyer has strongly opposed any further delays in this case, saying a bail application must proceed as his client has co-operated with police.
Msimango claims he was taken out of custody on Friday night and assaulted by police officers.
His lawyer Marchant Killian says he was interrogated by police even though he’s explained he has no knowledge about the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice.
The State needs time to verify his address, but Killian says it's shocking that they haven't done so already.
Msimango will be back in court on Friday to argue that a bail hearing must proceed as soon as possible.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
No clarity yet on why Gordhan ordered to return from UK
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC NEC briefing
-
Gupta company: Gordhan using courts against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Identifying meat products in SA
-
[LISTEN] Retired SA ref Ian Mcleod pays tribute to late Petrus Molemela
-
Police keep an eye on former nurses home in Waterfront following picket
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.