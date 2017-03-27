Suspect in chief justice burglary: I know nothing

Nkosinathi Msimango handed himself over to police on Friday after he was named as a suspect who held crucial information.

JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested in connection with the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice maintains he has no knowledge about the crime.

Msimango's lawyer has strongly opposed any further delays in this case, saying a bail application must proceed as his client has co-operated with police.

Msimango claims he was taken out of custody on Friday night and assaulted by police officers.

His lawyer Marchant Killian says he was interrogated by police even though he’s explained he has no knowledge about the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice.

The State needs time to verify his address, but Killian says it's shocking that they haven't done so already.

Msimango will be back in court on Friday to argue that a bail hearing must proceed as soon as possible.

