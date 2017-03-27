Senior politicians visit ailing Ahmed Kathrada

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Senior politicians visit ailing Ahmed Kathrada

His condition worsened in the past 24 hours due to pneumonia which developed after the operation.

FILE: Former political prisoner and anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Former political prisoner and anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
494 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - Senior politicians, including Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile, are among those who’ve been visiting ailing anti-apartheid veteran Ahmed Kathrada in hospital on Monday evening.

Kathrada’s foundation confirmed on Monday that the 87-year-old’s health has deteriorated, after he was admitted to hospital for surgery related to blood clotting in the brain earlier this month.

His condition worsened in the past 24 hours due to pneumonia which developed after the operation.

The foundation says it welcomes all messages of support for Kathrada and will ensure he and his family receive them.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Boltan says the public is encouraged to post their messages of support on the foundation’s Facebook page.

“He’s to the best possibly medical care available and he’s been today receiving visitors from his family and many of his political colleagues.”

GALLERY: SA prays for Ahmed Kathrada

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA