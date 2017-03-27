Senior politicians visit ailing Ahmed Kathrada

His condition worsened in the past 24 hours due to pneumonia which developed after the operation.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior politicians, including Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile, are among those who’ve been visiting ailing anti-apartheid veteran Ahmed Kathrada in hospital on Monday evening.

Kathrada’s foundation confirmed on Monday that the 87-year-old’s health has deteriorated, after he was admitted to hospital for surgery related to blood clotting in the brain earlier this month.

The foundation says it welcomes all messages of support for Kathrada and will ensure he and his family receive them.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Boltan says the public is encouraged to post their messages of support on the foundation’s Facebook page.

“He’s to the best possibly medical care available and he’s been today receiving visitors from his family and many of his political colleagues.”

