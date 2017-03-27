Police investigate possible terrorism links in Randburg bomb find

Police are still searching through the basement of the shop looking for more firearms while a suicide vest with fitted explosives was also discovered.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are not ruling out the possibility of planned terrorism activities after they discovered over 60 bombs, automatic firearms and ammunition at a shop in Randburg.

A suicide vest with fitted explosives was also discovered.

Police are still searching through the basement of the shop looking for more firearms.

Police spokesman Mavela Masondo says possible terrorism is being investigated.

“We can confirm that there is one vest with a suicide bomb that we recovered.”

He says riffles found stashed at the shop, including the AK-47s, will be scanned to see if they have been used to commit crimes.

The area around the Rand Centre has been evacuated and remains closed.