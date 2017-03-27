Popular Topics
Numsa to intensify RAF strike, threatens total shutdown

Workers have been on strike for over a week and the union says the fund has been in crisis since being declared bankrupt earlier this year.

Numsa affiliated workers protest against the RAF. Picture: Twitter @Numsa_Media.
Numsa affiliated workers protest against the RAF. Picture: Twitter @Numsa_Media.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South African (Numsa) says it’s resolved to intensify its strike and conduct a total shut down at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) offices in East London Durban and Pretoria.

Workers have been on strike for over a week.

The union says the fund has been in crisis since being declared bankrupt earlier this year.

A memorandum has been handed over to management. The RAF has refused to comment.

Negotiations between the parties will now be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi says workers cannot continue working under the current conditions.

“This organisation perpetuates inequality by refusing to deal decisively with massive income gaps. In addition, working conditions for workers are deteriorating at an alarming rate. The RAF is routinely having its assets attached because of outstanding debt. That can’t be allowed to continue.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

