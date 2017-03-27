Henri van Breda to go on trial for murder
The trial is expected to continue until at least June as the State is believed to have an extensive witness list, including his sister.
CAPE TOWN – Henri van Breda will go on trial on Monday for the murder of his parents and brother.
The 22-year-old is accused of axing to death his father Martin, his mother Teresa and his brother in January 2015.
Along with the three murder charges, he faces an additional charge of attempted murder. His teenage sister was severely injured in the attack.
A charge of defeating the ends of justice has also been brought against Van Breda for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.
The trial is expected to continue until at least June as the State is believed to have an extensive witness list, including his sister.
Following this week’s proceedings, the court goes into recess after the Easter.
A legal expert says it’s unusual for a trial to start in the last week of court term but this may have been a tactical move on the part of the defence.
This means there are four days of proceedings this week and then a two-week break, which will allow the defence to scrutinise the State's evidence against their client.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Eskom board ordered to probe acting CEO over R1bn contract claims
-
DA committee expected to announce decision over Zille tweets
-
Zuma confirms appointment of 5 SABC board members
-
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss SA 2017
-
Uncertainty hangs over Metrorail operations in between Nyanga, Khayelitsha
-
DA to head to Public Protector over Eskom boss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.