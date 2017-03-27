Henri van Breda to go on trial for murder

The trial is expected to continue until at least June as the State is believed to have an extensive witness list, including his sister.

CAPE TOWN – Henri van Breda will go on trial on Monday for the murder of his parents and brother.

The 22-year-old is accused of axing to death his father Martin, his mother Teresa and his brother in January 2015.

Along with the three murder charges, he faces an additional charge of attempted murder. His teenage sister was severely injured in the attack.

A charge of defeating the ends of justice has also been brought against Van Breda for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.

The trial is expected to continue until at least June as the State is believed to have an extensive witness list, including his sister.

Following this week’s proceedings, the court goes into recess after the Easter.

A legal expert says it’s unusual for a trial to start in the last week of court term but this may have been a tactical move on the part of the defence.

This means there are four days of proceedings this week and then a two-week break, which will allow the defence to scrutinise the State's evidence against their client.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)