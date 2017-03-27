-
City of CT launches operation to address public transport driver behaviour
Operation Restore is in response to complaints about the disregard of the rules of the road by public transport drivers.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has on Monday launched a campaign aimed at addressing complaints about public transport driver behaviour on the roads.
Operation Restore, a week-long initiative, is in response to complaints about the disregard of the rules of the road by public transport drivers.
The operation was launched along the N2, R300 and M5 highways.
The city’s JP Smith said: “Annually we get a huge number of complaints about public transport operators, specifically minibus taxis. And of late these complaints have been getting intensive. And we have decided that it is due time that a focused operation, like Operation Restore currently underway, is launched.”
Timeline
