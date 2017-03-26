Popular Topics
Zuma confirms appointment of 5 SABC board members

The members include Khanyisile Kweyama, John Matisson, Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgiether-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo.

sabc-channelsjpg
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has confirmed the appointment of five members to the interim board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The members will serve for a period of six months.

They include Khanyisile Kweyama, John Matisson, Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgiether-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo.

Kweyama and Tsedu will serve as chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.

Timeline

