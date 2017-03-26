Zuma addresses concerns over teen pregnancy, crime at awards
The president was speaking at the 17th annual teaching awards in Midrand on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says the education sector needs to deal with teenage pregnancy and provide guidance to pupils.
The president was speaking at the 17th annual teaching awards in Midrand on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga raised concerns about the rate of pregnancies in South Africa’s schools.
According to the 2015 annual school survey, over 15,000 pupils fell pregnant during the academic year.
Zuma has reminded teachers that they play a pivotal role in the country's development, adding that teachers should obtain inspiration from Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika that was originally composed to be a school anthem.
“It will inspire our teachers and learners to move SA forward in prosperity.”
The president has also raised concerns about serious cases of crime in schools.
He says teachers and government should work together to eliminate social ills in South African schools.
“We also have cases of bullying in some schools which have a negative impact on our children.”
The president has praised the Education Department for its successes in public schools, saying the department has proved excellence in schooling is a reality.
He also took the opportunity to condemn corporal punishment in school and described it as “unlawful”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.