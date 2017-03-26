WC govt ‘open’ to discussing inner city development

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has criticised provincial Cabinet's decision to allow the sale of Tafelberg Remedial School site to a private entity to continue.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says provincial government is open to discussing inner city development with national government.

The decision has drawn protests from activists in Cape Town, including civic groups Reclaim the City, Ndifuna Ukwazi and the Development Action Group.

Activists wanted the land to be used for affordable housing.

Ministry spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says Sisulu is planning to engage with the Western Cape government on the matter.

“The director general will engage with the department. That land cannot be sold privately. It can be given to the City of Cape for the development of housing.”

But Madikizela says Cabinet's decision does not involve national government.

He adds, however, provincial government is open to discussing inner city development in Cape Town.

Reclaim the City is expected to picket in Sea Point on Monday in protest against Cabinet's decision.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)