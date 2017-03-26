Sassa pay points won’t be open on 1 April
The Social Development Department says given that the 1 April falls on a Saturday, payments be made on the Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department and South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) have announced that social grants will be paid on 3 April.
In a statement released on Sunday, the department said payments would be made on 3 April as 1 April falls on a Saturday.
“Considering that 1 April 2017 is a Saturday and for this reason, as in all occasions when the grant payment date falls over a weekend, Sassa pay points will not open.”
Sassa managers will be deployed to pay points to monitor and assist beneficiaries who have questions.
In 2014, Sassa’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, preventing it from being renewed and leaving uncertainty around whether grant beneficiaries would receive their social grant payouts on 1 April.
However, earlier this month the Constitutional Court ruled that the Sassa and CPS are under a constitutional obligation to continue to pay social grants from 1 April until another entity is able to do so.
Further, CPS's contract has been extended for 12 months, with the suspension of the invalidity of the contract extended.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.