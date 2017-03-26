Sassa pay points won’t be open on 1 April

The Social Development Department says given that the 1 April falls on a Saturday, payments be made on the Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department and South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) have announced that social grants will be paid on 3 April.

In a statement released on Sunday, the department said payments would be made on 3 April as 1 April falls on a Saturday.

“Considering that 1 April 2017 is a Saturday and for this reason, as in all occasions when the grant payment date falls over a weekend, Sassa pay points will not open.”

Sassa managers will be deployed to pay points to monitor and assist beneficiaries who have questions.

In 2014, Sassa’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, preventing it from being renewed and leaving uncertainty around whether grant beneficiaries would receive their social grant payouts on 1 April.

However, earlier this month the Constitutional Court ruled that the Sassa and CPS are under a constitutional obligation to continue to pay social grants from 1 April until another entity is able to do so.

Further, CPS's contract has been extended for 12 months, with the suspension of the invalidity of the contract extended.

