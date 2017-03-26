Police investigate body of boy found hanging at Netreg train station

The body of the child who was a grade five learner at Bramble Way Primary School was discovered on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Police are still looking into the death of a 12-year-old boy whose body was found hanging at Netreg train station.

The body of the child who was a grade five learner at Bramble Way Primary School was discovered on Friday afternoon.

Officials suspect foul play as his hands and feet were bound together.

A Bonteheuwel ward councillor has told Eyewitness News he suspects the child's death could be gang-related.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said, “Circumstances surrounding the boy’s death is under investigation.”