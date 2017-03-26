Ndebele next in line to have his graft charges quashed?
Charges against former transport minister Sbu Ndebele look set to be dropped.
JOHANNESBURG - Charges against former transport minister Sbu Ndebele look set to be dropped.
Ndebele, the current high commissioner to Australia, is accused of accepting more than R10 million to facilitate tenders worth more than R1.9 billion from the Transport Department.
The City Press is reporting that Ndebele’s charges will be dropped after he complained to President Jacob Zuma about political interference in his prosecution.
The City Press is reporting that Ndebele visited Zuma last year to complain about the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) interference in his corruption case.
Shortly after, there were apparent calls from a senior minister mediating between Ndebele and the NPA.
The paper also says it’s in possession of emails implicating both prosecutor Peter Serunye and Hawks detective Ebrahiem Cloete.
Ndebele and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday where it will be determined whether the case will be referred to a high court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
