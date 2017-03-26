Mbalula: Molemela used his wealth to bring joy to the people of Bloemfontein
Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has described Molemela as a legend.
JOHANNESBURG – Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula says the late founder and long-serving president of Bloemfontein Celtic, Dr Petrus Molemela, used his wealth to bring joy to the people of Bloemfontein.
Molemela, who had been at the helm of the soccer team since its inception in 1969, passed away earlier today at the age of 83.
Sad news of the passing of Bloemfontein Celtic founder Ntate Dr Petrus Molemela. My his legendary spirit and soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/MHIkCqnvCn— RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) March 26, 2017
The exact circumstances of his death aren't known.
Mbalula has described Molemela as a legend.
“He used his money back then to bring joy to the family of Bloemfontein Celtic and gave life to that family and to the people of Bloemfontein.”
Meanwhile, people have reacted with sadness to his passing on Twitter:
The @Bloem_Celtic family is sad to announce the passing of Dr Petrus Rantlai Molemela who departed this morning (Sun 26 Mar). #RipMolemela pic.twitter.com/lvAjkqxSA4— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) March 26, 2017
Petrus Rantai Molemela " You brought us the first major Trophy In football to my beloved Free State Province the Mainstay cup 1985. You have— baba mthethwa (@hothaata) March 26, 2017
Sad to receive news on the passing of former @Bloem_Celtic chairman Petrus "White Head" Molemela. A legendary SA football figure.— Orlando Stadium (@OrlandoStadium) March 26, 2017
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Are police reluctant to use technology in investigations?
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela insists CT govt willing to discuss inner city development
-
'Durban residents could suffer from smoke caused by warehouse fire'
-
Bloemfontein Celtic founder Petrus Molemela dies
-
Illegal connections affect Cape train service
-
Eskom announces inquiry into acting CEO Matshela Koko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.