Mbalula: Molemela used his wealth to bring joy to the people of Bloemfontein

JOHANNESBURG – Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula says the late founder and long-serving president of Bloemfontein Celtic, Dr Petrus Molemela, used his wealth to bring joy to the people of Bloemfontein.

Molemela, who had been at the helm of the soccer team since its inception in 1969, passed away earlier today at the age of 83.

Sad news of the passing of Bloemfontein Celtic founder Ntate Dr Petrus Molemela. My his legendary spirit and soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/MHIkCqnvCn — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) March 26, 2017

The exact circumstances of his death aren't known.

Mbalula has described Molemela as a legend.

“He used his money back then to bring joy to the family of Bloemfontein Celtic and gave life to that family and to the people of Bloemfontein.”

Meanwhile, people have reacted with sadness to his passing on Twitter:

The @Bloem_Celtic family is sad to announce the passing of Dr Petrus Rantlai Molemela who departed this morning (Sun 26 Mar). #RipMolemela pic.twitter.com/lvAjkqxSA4 — Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) March 26, 2017

Petrus Rantai Molemela " You brought us the first major Trophy In football to my beloved Free State Province the Mainstay cup 1985. You have — baba mthethwa (@hothaata) March 26, 2017