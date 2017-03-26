Illegal connections affect Cape train service

Residents of the Nolungile informal settlement have made a series of illegal connections crossing the railway overhead cables.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail Western Cape says disruptions to its line between Khayelitsha and Cape Town have been caused by a series of illegal connections.

Residents of the Nolungile informal settlement have made a series of illegal connections crossing the railway overhead cables.

This morning the illegal connections touched the overheads, shutting down all power to the line.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “They have managed to bring some of the power back on one line, but they cannot fully repair this until all illegal connections have been removed.”

