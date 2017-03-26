Zille’s fate rests in hands of DA’s federal executive

The DA's federal executive chairperson James Selfe says WC Premier Helen Zille's fate will be decided once an investigation report has been tabled.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive chairperson James Selfe says Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's fate will be decided once an investigation report has been tabled.

The report, by the party's federal legal commission, was completed by its chairperson Glynnis Breytenbach following her meeting with Zille on Saturday.

Its contents are not known at this stage and Breytenbach would not be drawn on the details.

The commission has investigated whether Zille's tweets in which she said the legacy of colonialism was not only negative constitutes a breach of the DA’s constitution.

Selfe says the decision will be taken by the collective federal executive and DA leader Mmusi Maimane will not have individual influence.

“Obviously he is represented and his views are persuasive, but I’ve known leaders before who were overruled by the federal executive. My experience is that the federal executive is guided by good sense and will be in this particular circumstance.”

Maimane said the party would never support any system that glorifies colonialism or apartheid.

On Tuesday, he used the party’s visit to the Sharpeville Memorial Precinct to distance the DA from Zille's comments.

CALL FOR ACTION

The African National Congress called for the premier to be axed following her controversial tweet.

The ANC’s provincial legislature leader Khaya Magaxa called for Zille to be axed.

“We will be setting our record straight that there is nothing positive about colonialism. It is the reason behind all our problems as South Africans, especially the black majority.”

