'Durban residents could suffer from smoke caused by warehouse fire'

Environmental organisation Groundwork criticised government for not protecting residents who inhaled polluted air caused by the smoke.

JOHANNESBURG – Environmental organisation Groundwork has criticised the government for not protecting Durban residents who have inhaled polluted air caused by smoke from a warehouse fire.

The massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain, leaving at least two people including a firefighter injured.

The organisation says the fire has blanketed several suburbs with thick black smoke.

Director Bobby Peek says the smoke is extremely harmful.

“The University of KwaZulu-Natal has indicated that those who have been exposed to the smoke, if they had respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease and children, will suffer.”