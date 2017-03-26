'Durban residents could suffer from smoke caused by warehouse fire'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

'Durban residents could suffer from smoke caused by warehouse fire'

Environmental organisation Groundwork criticised government for not protecting residents who inhaled polluted air caused by the smoke.

Durban is seen engulfed in smoke as massive fire breaks out in Rossburgh. Picture: Supplied.
Durban is seen engulfed in smoke as massive fire breaks out in Rossburgh. Picture: Supplied.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Environmental organisation Groundwork has criticised the government for not protecting Durban residents who have inhaled polluted air caused by smoke from a warehouse fire.

The massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain, leaving at least two people including a firefighter injured.

The organisation says the fire has blanketed several suburbs with thick black smoke.

Director Bobby Peek says the smoke is extremely harmful.

“The University of KwaZulu-Natal has indicated that those who have been exposed to the smoke, if they had respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease and children, will suffer.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA