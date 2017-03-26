Eskom announces inquiry into acting CEO Matshela Koko

The parastatal has responded to claims that his stepdaughter was a director of Impulse International when it was awarded contracts worth R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its board and the Public Enterprises Ministry will be conducting an inquiry into acting CEO Matshela Koko's involvement in a deal with a company which listed his stepdaughter as a director.

The parastatal has responded to claims that 26-year-old Koketso Choma was a director of Impulse International when it was awarded contracts worth R1 billion.

Choma has since resigned.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says when Koko found out about Choma's involvement in both Impulse International and a trust of that company, he advised her to resign immediately.

He says the board will be prioritising an inquiry into these allegations.

“If there is any wrongdoing the board will deal with the matter. We need to give the board a chance.”

Phasiwe says it is unfortunate that the allegations have raised suspicions around the deal with Impulse International and he insists that Eskom will follow due process to uncover the truth.

