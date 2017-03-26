Durban warehouse fire damage will run into millions

A massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say while the investigation into a Durban warehouse fire continues, the costs of the damage are expected to run into millions of rand.

The massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain.

At least two people, including a firefighter, were injured.

Emergency service’s Robert Mckenzie says it’s difficult to determine the cost of damage.

“We can estimate that it will run into the millions, not even counting the loss of property and equipment.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)