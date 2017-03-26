Durban warehouse fire damage will run into millions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Durban warehouse fire damage will run into millions

A massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain.

Firefighters battled a massive fire that broke out at a Durban warehouse on Friday, 24 March 2017. Picture: screengrab via @rescuecare
Firefighters battled a massive fire that broke out at a Durban warehouse on Friday, 24 March 2017. Picture: screengrab via @rescuecare
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say while the investigation into a Durban warehouse fire continues, the costs of the damage are expected to run into millions of rand.

The massive blaze broke out on Friday and took more than 24 hours to contain.

At least two people, including a firefighter, were injured.

Emergency service’s Robert Mckenzie says it’s difficult to determine the cost of damage.

“We can estimate that it will run into the millions, not even counting the loss of property and equipment.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA