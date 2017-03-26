Popular Topics
Go

Dozens displaced after shack fire in CT

Eight structures were destroyed by the flames and one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire in Cape Town.

Eight structures were destroyed by the flames and one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service's Theo Lane says: "Just after 10pm on Saturday a fire and rescue team responded to an incident in Bonteheuwel. We had eight informal structures destroyed by a fire."

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

