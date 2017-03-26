Dozens displaced after shack fire in CT

Eight structures were destroyed by the flames and one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire in Cape Town.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Theo Lane says: “Just after 10pm on Saturday a fire and rescue team responded to an incident in Bonteheuwel. We had eight informal structures destroyed by a fire.”

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

