Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss SA 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned the new Miss South Africa at Sun City and walks away with prizes worth R2 million.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss South Africa 2017. Picture: Katleho Sekgotho/EWN.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss South Africa 2017. Picture: Katleho Sekgotho/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned the new Miss South Africa at Sun City and walks away with prizes worth R2 million.

This year was the first time the public was able to vote for their top six favourites but the winner was chosen by the judges.

The star-studded event was attended by the likes of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and local singer Lira.

The event was hosted by local rapper Proverb and presenter and actress Lalla Hirayama.

Olympic gold medallist Cameron van der Burgh who was one of the judges.

Outgoing Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene handed over her crown to the new winner.

