Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss SA 2017
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned the new Miss South Africa at Sun City and walks away with prizes worth R2 million.
JOHANNESBURG – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned the new Miss South Africa at Sun City and walks away with prizes worth R2 million.
This year was the first time the public was able to vote for their top six favourites but the winner was chosen by the judges.
Congrats to Demi-Leigh, Adè and Boipela for taking the Top 3 spots in #MissSA2017. You are breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/NEJYMLfkfc— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) March 26, 2017
The star-studded event was attended by the likes of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and local singer Lira.
The event was hosted by local rapper Proverb and presenter and actress Lalla Hirayama.
Olympic gold medallist Cameron van der Burgh who was one of the judges.
Outgoing Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene handed over her crown to the new winner.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned new Miss South Africa 2017. An ambassador for SA comes with big responsibility. Congratulations👑🇿🇦 #MissSA2017 pic.twitter.com/TfEzQ7Eb9U— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) March 26, 2017
More in Local
-
Zuma confirms appointment of 5 SABC board members
-
Uncertainty hangs over Metrorail operations in between Nyanga, Khayelitsha
-
DA to head to Public Protector over Eskom boss
-
Media prepares for key ruling in Van Breda case
-
Police investigate body of boy found hanging at Netreg train station
-
Eskom boss says he advised stepdaughter to resign from Impulse International
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.