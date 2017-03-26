Popular Topics
Zuma sculpture decision 'a victory for all South Africans'

The North West government withdrew a R6 million tender to erect a statue of President Jacob Zuma.

President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. Picture: AFP
President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The withdrawal of a R6 million tender for a statue of President Jacob Zuma in the North West is being hailed a victory for all South Africans.

Last month, North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced that the six-metre tall sculpture would be erected just outside Rustenburg in honour of the president.

The Democratic Alliance’s Joe McGluwa called the statue a monument of corruption while the Economic Freedom Fighters threatened to destroy it.

McGluwa says the premier's government was forced to back track after pressure.

“This is indeed a victory for the Democratic Alliance and this country as well, specifically for the province. It’s clear the premier and his entourage have buckled to pressure.”

But North West Arts and Culture Department spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe says that’s not true.

“There was an advert put out for the statue and bidders didn’t meet the expectation of what we wanted as a department, hence we withdrew it.”

Sebolecwe added they’ve proposed a monument instead of a statue: “We have withdrawn the tender for the erection of the statue of president Zuma. We’ve put forward the proposal for the construction of the monument, which will include the people who were with the president when they were arrested [during apartheid].”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

