Cops appeal for information over stolen Maserati

Local
Five armed men held up two employees who were on their way to get petrol for the vehicle on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are appealing for information after a white Maserati was stolen from the carmaker's Bryanston branch.
The suspects forced the workers into the back of the car and sped off.
The pair was eventually dropped off in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg.
The police's Kay Makhubele says the car is still missing.
“We are appealing to anyone with information on the white Maserati to call the police so that they can arrest those suspects.”
