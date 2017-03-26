Bonginkosi Madikizela insists CT govt willing to discuss inner city development
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the provincial government is open to discussing inner city development with national government.
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has criticised the provincial cabinet's decision to allow the sale of the Tafelberg Remedial School site to a private entity.
The decision has drawn protests from activists in Cape Town.
They want the land to be used for affordable housing.
The ministry's Ndivhuwo Mabaya said, “That land connot be sold privately, it must be given to the City of Cape Town to develop lost cost housing.”
But Madikizela says the provincial government is open to discuss inner city development in Cape Town.
“I am looking forward to that conversation… people must not look at the restricting issue as a stand-alone issue, it has nothing to do with them.”
