Eskom boss says he advised stepdaughter to resign from Impulse International

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Eskom boss says he advised stepdaughter to resign from Impulse International

Eskom says its board and the public enterprises ministry will be conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Newly appointed acting group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom Matshela Koko. Picture: eskom.co.za
Newly appointed acting group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom Matshela Koko. Picture: eskom.co.za
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom acting CEO Matsela Koko says when he learnt of his stepdaughter Koketso Choma's involvement with Impulse International, he advised her to resign as a director.

The firm has since been awarded eight lucrative contracts worth R1 billion from a division of Eskom, that Koko headed up until he became CEO at the power utility.

Eskom says its board and the public enterprises ministry will be conducting an inquiry into the matter.

The power utility’s Khulu Phasiwe says, “He also realised that she was a trustee of a trust for Mokone, he asked her to resign from there as well.”

He says the board will be prioritising an inquiry into these allegations.

“If there is any wrongdoing the board will have to deal with that matter.”

Phasiwe says it is unfortunate that the allegations have raised suspicions around the deal with impulse international and due process must be followed to unravel the truth.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA