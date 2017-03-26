Eskom boss says he advised stepdaughter to resign from Impulse International

Eskom says its board and the public enterprises ministry will be conducting an inquiry into the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom acting CEO Matsela Koko says when he learnt of his stepdaughter Koketso Choma's involvement with Impulse International, he advised her to resign as a director.

The firm has since been awarded eight lucrative contracts worth R1 billion from a division of Eskom, that Koko headed up until he became CEO at the power utility.

The power utility’s Khulu Phasiwe says, “He also realised that she was a trustee of a trust for Mokone, he asked her to resign from there as well.”

He says the board will be prioritising an inquiry into these allegations.

“If there is any wrongdoing the board will have to deal with that matter.”

Phasiwe says it is unfortunate that the allegations have raised suspicions around the deal with impulse international and due process must be followed to unravel the truth.