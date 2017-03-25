Popular Topics
Zuma vows action will be taken against teachers who beat children in schools

President Jacob Zuma has condemned corporal punishment in schools saying it is unlawful and a violation of dignity.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has condemned corporal punishment in schools saying it is unlawful and a violation of dignity and a threat to the safety of children.

This comes after an Mpumalanga pupil was paralyzed and later died after being assaulted allegedly by his principal.

Zuma was speaking at the 17th annual national teaching awards in Midrand.

The president has spoken out harshly against corporal punishment in schools.

“Some have been reported to have lost their lives, we condemn the beating of children in schools.”

He says teachers who choose to ignore the call to stop physical punishment will face the consequences.

“It is unlawful and action will break against teachers who break the law.”

Zuma has commended the country's outstanding teachers who develop pupils across the country, saying they are productive citizens of a democratic non-racial and non-sexist South Africa.

He left shortly after the speech to attend the ANC NEC meeting.

