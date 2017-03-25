Vavi tables aims of new federation
Vavi says the already existing federations are riddled by factionalism and neglecting transformation.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the formation of their new federation, aims to fill the gap in the left and revive strong campaigning for problems faced by the working class.
Yesterday, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) was formally registered at the Department of Labour.
Vavi, who is the steering committee convenor, says this new alliance will also seek to operate independently but won't be apolitical.
Saftu is expected to hold its congress on 21 April where its draft constitution will be ratified and leadership will be elected.
“The movement that was supposed to lead transformation process in our country has divided itself into small factions. The issue of unemployment, poverty and inequality is at the back of their minds.”
