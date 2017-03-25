Tshwane imposes water interruptions due to repairs

The interruption will affect all reservoirs which provide water to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Klipkruisfontein and Ga-Rankuwa.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane says it has imposed water supply interruptions in suburbs north of Pretoria in order to replace a stolen spindle on one of their valves.

The metro says it has been informed by the Rand Water supply about an urgent need to shut down the utility’s bulk water pipeline.

The interruption will affect all reservoirs which provide water to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Klipkruisfontein and Ga-Rankuwa.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said, “Rand Water technicians are on site to ensure that water supply is restored. The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused.”