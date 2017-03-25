To charge or not to charge Helen Zille… DA to decide today

Federal executive chairperson James Selfe said that they'll make a decision on whether to charge her when they have the report.

JOHANNESBURG – A report recommending whether or not action should be taken against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille over her tweets, will be sent to the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s highest decision making body today.

DA federal legal commission chairperson Glynnis Breytenbach has confirmed she met with Zille earlier today to hear her side of the story.

She told Eyewitness News her report will be completed today and sent to the federal executive but would not discuss its contents.

The legal commission is investigating whether Zille's tweets, in which she said the legacy of colonialism was not only negative, breached the party’s constitution.

Federal executive chairperson James Selfe told CapeTalk yesterday that they'll make a decision on whether to charge her when they have the report.

“When the federal executive takes a decision, it does so on the basis of a report substantiated by appendixes.”

At the same time, Black First Land First has lodged a criminal complaint against Zille in Hillbrow.