Sassa praises police for arresting its officials in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) has commended the police for the arrest of its officials who are allegedly involved in fraud and corruption in Mpumalanga.

Eight Sassa officials were granted bail of R2,000 each at the Tonga Magistrates Court yesterday.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly defrauding the agency of over R5,5 million.

It’s understood they manipulated the system by registering able people as people living with disabilities, so they could receive grant money.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said, “We want to advise our employees and members of the public to desist from engaging in illegal activities. We also want to commend the police because we worked closely with them.”