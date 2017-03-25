Powerball results: Friday 24 March 2017

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Were you lucky?

CAPE TOWN - Here are the winning numbers from the Powerball draw on 24 March 2017.

Powerball: 13, 15, 1, 3, 5 Powerball: 11

Powerball Plus: 17, 25, 29, 36, 41 Powerball: 14

Here are the #dividends for the #PowerBallPLUS draw on Friday (24/03/17).



