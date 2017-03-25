Police handling of taxi rape cases under the microscope

A team of forensic experts has now been appointed to investigate the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says it’s regrettable that several taxi rape victims faced an uphill battle in reporting their crimes to police.

Nkosi-Malobane says a team of forensic experts has now been appointed to investigate the crimes.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News revealed how a Johannesburg mother was raped in a taxi in front of her child in an attack that lasted for hours.

Several more cases have been reported to police and officers are now looking for three suspects who've been travelling in either a white or a grey Quantum minibus taxi.

The MEC says it’s regrettable that rape victims had to go through difficulties before receiving a proper service.

“There were challenges in the beginning. I can’t say that nothing happened. There's definitely something wrong that happened when these cases were reported by victims. I must also admit that based on interviews with victims, some police officers didn't treat them well.”

Nkosi-Malobane says victims will receive proper counselling.

“It's very unfortunate that our victims had to experience this before getting proper service. Our police are always informed about the importance on how to handle these cases.”

She says her department is working to put rapists behind bars.

“We have forensics that have been trained by the Gauteng government in order to ensure our people get proper service from police.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)