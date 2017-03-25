Police could recover 15 computers stolen from chief justice’s office
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane identified Nkosinathi Msimango as being key to the case earlier this week.
PRETORIA – Police may be one step closer to recovering the 15 computers stolen from the office of the chief justice after arresting the man whom they believe holds critical information.
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane identified Nkosinathi Msimango as being key to the case earlier this week, who handed himself over to the police on Friday.
While the lieutenant general announced the arrest of three suspects, two of the suspects appeared in court charged with unrelated matters and the third man was released from custody.
Phahlane believes Msimango has information about the burglary and the location of the stolen computers.
The police’s Athlenda Mathe declined to provide details about the development, but she did confirm Msimango was arrested after he reported to a police station together with his attorney.
Msimango reportedly told the Times Media Group that he doesn’t have any information about the crime or the whereabouts of the computers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
