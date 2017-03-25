North West govt withdraws R6m tender for Zuma sculpture
North West Arts and Culture spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe says they’ve proposed a monument instead.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West government has confirmed it’s withdrawn a R6 million tender to erect a statue of President Jacob Zuma in the province.
Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced in February that the six-metre long sculpture would be erected just outside Rustenburg in honour of the president.
The move was criticised by opposition parties with the Democratic Alliance describing the statue as a monument of corruption, calling it "the Nkandla of the North West".
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had threatened to destroy it.
North West Arts and Culture spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe says they’ve proposed a monument instead of a statue: “We have withdrawn the tender for the erection of the statue of president Zuma. We’ve put forward the proposal for the construction of the monument, which will include the people who were with the president when they were arrested [during apartheid].”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
