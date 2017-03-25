NICD: Tuberculosis rate declines in SA

From 2005 to 2015 there’s been a 33% decline in TB infections among women aged between 25 and 44.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says tuberculosis is on the decline and more so for women in the country.

From 2005 to 2015 there’s been a 33% decline in TB infections among women aged between 25 and 44.

In men of the same age group, there's been a 13% reduction.

The head of tuberculosis at NICD, Dr Nazir Ismail, says the decline is linked to the increased availability of antiretroviral treatment and the introduction of the rapid strip test.

“It provides a quicker diagnosis of TB. We are now able to put people on treatment earlier and this can prevent the spread to other people.”

