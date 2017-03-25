SA's new trade union federation a milestone, says Vavi

Durban warehouse blaze contained
A new federation was registered on Friday at the Department of Labour under the name South African Federation of Trade Unions.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Congress of South African Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the formal registration of a new federation is a milestone in restoring unity to working class.
The new federation was registered on Friday at the Department of Labour under the name South African Federation of Trade Unions.
Vavi, who serves as its steering committee chair, says they have been joined by 21 unions.
Vavi says the name still needs to be ratified at the federation's congress next month.
