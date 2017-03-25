SA's new trade union federation a milestone, says Vavi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA's new trade union federation a milestone, says Vavi

A new federation was registered on Friday at the Department of Labour under the name South African Federation of Trade Unions.

FILE: This file photo shows Zwelinzima at Wits University. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: This file photo shows Zwelinzima at Wits University. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Congress of South African Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the formal registration of a new federation is a milestone in restoring unity to working class.

The new federation was registered on Friday at the Department of Labour under the name South African Federation of Trade Unions.

Vavi, who serves as its steering committee chair, says they have been joined by 21 unions.

Vavi says the name still needs to be ratified at the federation's congress next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA