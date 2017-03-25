MEC Jacob Mamabolo to review roof collapse report from private firm
Mamabolo was due to receive the report from Adams & Adams last Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he will spend the weekend going through a report into the cause of a roof collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg from a private law firm he hired to investigate the matter.
Five people were injured in the structural collapse earlier this month.
Adams & Adams had until close of business on Friday to hand over its final report into the cause of a section of the roof collapsing at the hospital.
Mamabolo says he will be in a position to share the contents of the report next week.
He had granted a week extension to the final report into the roof collapse after one of the affected parties requested an opportunity to make submissions.
He says he decided to grant the request to give the party involved an opportunity to explain their side of the story.
WATCH: Roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where five people were injured
