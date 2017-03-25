Life after Shakes Mashaba, Bafana beat Guinea-Bissau 3-1

Bafana Bafana showed that management battles are not enough to distract them as they beat Guinea-Bissau 3-1.

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana showed that management battles are not enough to distract them as they beat Guinea-Bissau 3-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in an International friendly on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa started the match as the stronger of the two sides, with the majority of the possession in the midfield while the visitors looked happy to sit back and wait for a counter attack opportunity.

The South African pressure was rewarded in the 34th minute when Kermit Erasmus put Bafana ahead from the penalty spot after Thulani Serero was fouled in the box.

The second half started much as the first half did, with Guinea-Bissau looking solid on defence as they went in search for an equaliser. Stand-in coach Owen de Gama brought on Percy Tau to try and consolidate the lead, and was rewarded in the 689h minute when the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder rifled the ball home.

The visitors pressed harder in the latter stages of the match and put some pressure on de Gama’s troops when Balde found the back of the net after some poor South African defence. The visitors kept up their pressure as the game drew to a close, and came close on a couple of occasions, but it wasn’t to be for them when Andile Jali scored the second penalty of the match to put the affair to bed.

South Africa now have a couple of days rest before they take on Angola in another International friendly at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.