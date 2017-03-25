JHB taxi rape victims get medical care

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News revealed how a Johannesburg mother was raped in a taxi in front of her child during an attack that lasted for hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says all eight women who've come forward after being sexually assaulted in taxis are now receiving both counselling and medical attention.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News revealed how a Johannesburg mother was raped in a taxi in front of her child during an attack that lasted for hours.

More cases have been reported to police and officers are now looking for three suspects who've been travelling in either a white or a grey Quantum minibus taxi.

Nkosi-Malobane says her department will do whatever it takes to support the victims.

“Eight women have come forward. The reason why we’ve called on them is not only to get information but to give them assistance.”

She says one of the victims will be discharged from hospital on Saturday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)