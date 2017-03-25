Popular Topics
Impey wins stage six in Catalonia, Froome out of contention

South African Daryl Impey won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia as Chris Froome fell out of contention.

Daryl Impey won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia. Picture: Twitter @darylimpey
Daryl Impey won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia. Picture: Twitter @darylimpey
57 minutes ago

REUS – South African Daryl Impey won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia as Chris Froome fell out of contention after being trapped on the wrong side of a peloton split on Saturday.

Italians Alessandro De Marchi and Dario Cataldo looked set to contest a two-man sprint after jumping away from the leading group 15km from the end but they were reined in within 50 metres of the line as Orica Scott's Impey surged ahead.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took second place ahead of French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) to extend his overall lead while Team Sky's Froome, who started the day in second place, lost more than 20 minutes.

The Tour de France champion was far back in the pack with all his team mates when it split in a descent and the whole Team Sky lost contact with the leading group.

They gradually lost ground, then hope, as the gap increased rapidly.

Valverde now leads his compatriot Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) by 53 seconds and another Spaniard, his Movistar team mate Marc Soler, by one minute six seconds.

Sunday's seventh and final stage will take the peloton over 138.7km around Barcelona.

