Gordhan to SA: At your next braai or cocktail party, talk about non-racialism

The finance minister says South Africans can no longer stand on the sidelines and hope racism goes away.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) puts the scourge of racism on its national executive committee agenda this weekend, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has urged South Africans to discuss the importance of non-racialism.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe says racism is one of the key themes for the party’s national executive committee meeting in Irene over the next two days.

“The question of racism and the growing anger all over the country will be discussed.”

Racism was brought back into sharp focus this week when video footage emerged of a white man verbally attacking a black woman at a Spur restaurant in the south of Johannesburg.

The man threatened to slap Lebohang Mabuya, claiming her son bullied his daughter in the play area of the franchise.

The parents then hurled expletives at each other in front of young children who looked on.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language

Gordhan says South Africans can no longer stand on the sidelines and hope racism goes away.

“At your next braai or cocktail party, talk about the importance non-racialism because we’re beginning to lose it in South Africa. We need to actively talk about what it means to be anti-racist.”

At the same time, the University of Pretoria has distanced itself from all private residences in the capital that segregate students according to race and language.

The university says it condemns, in the strongest possible terms, De Goede Hoop Koshuis that caters only for Afrikaans students, saying it has no association with the institution.

The residence argues it the right to protect and preserve the Afrikaans language and its people.

As part of its application process, a student has to write an essay on why they believe the language and culture should be protected.

Residence management says they opened the establishment because the university no longer uses Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

But the university's Candice Jooste says the residence is not part of Tukkies.

“We are not associated with De Goede Hoop Koshuis in anyway and strongly disagree with their practices and all private residences that have exclusionary policies.”

