Firefighters in Durban work to completely put out warehouse fire
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson says the priority is to ensure the fire does not spread to other parts of the south coast.
JOHANNESBURG – Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal say despite the raging fire in Rossburgh having now been contained officials are still working around the clock to completely put it out.
A blaze broke out in the industrial area yesterday afternoon where strong winds made it difficult for authorities to douse the flames that engulfed a warehouse.
One person was injured at the scene.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson says the priority at the moment is to ensure the fire does not spread to other parts of the south coast.
“Firefighters are still on the scene and have managed to contain the blaze, however there are still hotspots that are flaring up and firefighters are working to completely put it out.”
#SouthCoastRoadFire Update 1pm. Fire under control. The @DurbanFire Fire Fighters are the real hero's. Well done to all of you #proudlydbn pic.twitter.com/t7SrcIEYvs— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) March 25, 2017
