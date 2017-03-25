Durban warehouse blaze contained

The fire broke out on Friday morning and firefighters are still on the scene trying to douse the flames.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters in the KwaZulu-Natal have now managed to contain a massive blaze that broke out at a Durban warehouse.

Two people were injured in the fire which sent huge black clouds over several suburbs in the city.

Rescue Care’s Sharon Lennox says: “Paramedics and the fire department is still on scene. While the fire has been contained, they’re hoping it doesn’t spread any further. They’ve done very well in containing the fire to a particular area.”

Thank you to all of those who are working hard to fight the #durbanfire

