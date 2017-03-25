Durban warehouse blaze contained
The fire broke out on Friday morning and firefighters are still on the scene trying to douse the flames.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters in the KwaZulu-Natal have now managed to contain a massive blaze that broke out at a Durban warehouse.
The fire broke out on Friday morning and firefighters are still on the scene trying to douse the flames.
Two people were injured in the fire which sent huge black clouds over several suburbs in the city.
Rescue Care’s Sharon Lennox says: “Paramedics and the fire department is still on scene. While the fire has been contained, they’re hoping it doesn’t spread any further. They’ve done very well in containing the fire to a particular area.”
this is a disaster 😰#durbanfire pic.twitter.com/lgUWxxAlpm— ndlunkulu. (@Bonnie_Skosana) March 24, 2017
#DurbanFire with @MMStadium as the centre piece. pic.twitter.com/8f22o1OB7p— #newsbyrory (@RoryPetzer) March 25, 2017
Thank you to all of those who are working hard to fight the #durbanfire— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) March 25, 2017
Vid: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/ERWe0Phznk
A morning picture shows we still have our work cut out for us. Photo Bryon du bois. We have made progress to create a fire break. pic.twitter.com/yfnf4lJGg4— Paul (@DurbanFire) March 25, 2017
