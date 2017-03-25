DA councillor in sexual assault case to apply for bail
He's accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor accused of sexually assaulting a minor will apply for bail next week.
The West Coast District Municipality representative was denied bail in the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Friday.
He's accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
The DA councillor will have to find an alternative place to live - as the state wants him to move away from the complainant.
The man stays in the same area as the teenager and there are concerns he could come into contact with her in the small community.
In the meantime, he's being held in the Vanrhynsdorp Prison until he appears again next week.
He was arrested on Wednesday following an incident which apparently occurred last Sunday.
The details of the alleged attack are still unclear.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gordhan to SA: At your next braai or cocktail party, talk about non-racialism
-
Ousted Fransman questions Mantashe’s motives
-
Durban crews continue to battle warehouse fire
-
Police could recover 15 computers stolen from chief justice’s office
-
Zille faces DA’s legal commission over controversial tweets
-
Police handling of taxi rape cases under the microscope
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.