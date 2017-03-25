DA councillor in sexual assault case to apply for bail

He's accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor accused of sexually assaulting a minor will apply for bail next week.

The West Coast District Municipality representative was denied bail in the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Friday.

The DA councillor will have to find an alternative place to live - as the state wants him to move away from the complainant.

The man stays in the same area as the teenager and there are concerns he could come into contact with her in the small community.

In the meantime, he's being held in the Vanrhynsdorp Prison until he appears again next week.

He was arrested on Wednesday following an incident which apparently occurred last Sunday.

The details of the alleged attack are still unclear.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)