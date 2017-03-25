Cops won't be drawn further on OR Tambo heist

Police have declined to comment on the provisional withdrawal of burglary charges against one of the first two suspects arrested in connection with the heist.

PRETORIA - Police have declined to comment on the provisional withdrawal of burglary charges against one of the first two suspects arrested in connection with the brazen OR Tambo International Airport heist.

The case was struck off the roll in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Friday due to a legal technicality, however, one of the suspects has been summoned to appear in court on the same charges next week.

Several gunmen dressed as police officers held up security at the airport two weeks ago before stealing an estimated R20 million worth of foreign currency.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Louw says charges were withdrawn against Khululekhai Sibanda.

However, Mosiwa Motani has been summoned to appear in court next week alongside five other suspects arrested at the weekend in connection with the robbery.

She says the matter was struck off the role because of a legal technicality.

“In terms of the law a person must be charged and must appear in court within 48 hours of their arrest. So both accused were brought before court after the 48-hour period.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)